Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 11,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.14. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $11.99.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.26%.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

