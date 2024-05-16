Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 2,631 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 153,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Energizer by 277.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 100,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 12.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 99,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,586. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

