Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $38.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.2 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $34.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after buying an additional 509,393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after buying an additional 334,954 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,994,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,396,000 after buying an additional 1,044,167 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

