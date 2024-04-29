Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Lowered to $48.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $48.50 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

LNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.73. 470,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,667. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 68,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 353,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

