Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. 314,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.60. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.
