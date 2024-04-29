Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.67. 2,661,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,997,121. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

