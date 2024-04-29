iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Red Wave Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $512.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $439.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

