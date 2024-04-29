Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading Up 38.5%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 38.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 152,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 67,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

