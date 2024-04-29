Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 440,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aterian Price Performance

Shares of Aterian stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. Aterian has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $32.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 78.29% and a negative net margin of 52.30%.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.