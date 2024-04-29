Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $703,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.99. 4,192,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,614,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

