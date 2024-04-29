Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 57,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 25,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $464.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

