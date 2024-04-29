Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

