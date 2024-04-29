Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Drops By 16.5%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,170. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.