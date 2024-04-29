Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Drops By 16.2%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 715,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,996.0 days.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OERLF remained flat at $5.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. OC Oerlikon has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $5.27.
About OC Oerlikon
