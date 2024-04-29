Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Drops By 16.2%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 715,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,996.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OERLF remained flat at $5.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. OC Oerlikon has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface engineering, polymer processing, and additive manufacturing services in Switzerland, Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing. It offers engine fan compressors, engine hot section, landing gears, actuation systems, aircraft interior, and hydraulic systems for aerospace; engine and brake systems, transmission, drive train, steering and suspension, exhaust systems, piping and tubing systems, exterior, lighting, green hydrogen, interior, heat exchanger and EGR coolers, peripherals and design parts, and thermal insulation systems for automotive; and oil and gas, and boilers, as well as hydro, gas, steam, and wind turbines for energy industry.

