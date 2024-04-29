Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,408 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.74% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $63,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.72. 185,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,177. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.