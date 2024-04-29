Mather Group LLC. Buys 196,178 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 1.39% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $149,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.85. 321,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,542. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

