Citigroup Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,258,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,903,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 72.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 906,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $155,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 12.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

