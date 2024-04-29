Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $80.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

