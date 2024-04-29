Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 796 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.