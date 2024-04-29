AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

Insider Transactions at AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Thomas Durkin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,731.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MITT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.