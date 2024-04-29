Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,238 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $52,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,021,000 after acquiring an additional 385,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $893,890,000 after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $605,221,000 after acquiring an additional 881,140 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $159.69 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.08 billion, a PE ratio of 302.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.