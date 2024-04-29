Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Lifted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

BSX opened at $73.17 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

