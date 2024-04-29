Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Speculative Buy”

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $13.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.68. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 651,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

