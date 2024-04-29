Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Speculative Buy”

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCLGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $13.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.68. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 651,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

