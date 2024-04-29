Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Speculative Buy”

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $13.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.
Caledonia Mining Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of CMCL stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.68. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
