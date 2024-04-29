Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

