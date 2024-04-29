WEMIX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.82 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00002557 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $568.96 million and $4.82 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 111,451,397.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 957,080,288 coins and its circulating supply is 356,625,277 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 957,059,337.8692822 with 356,604,621.4591055 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.62132479 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,952,464.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.