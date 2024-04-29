Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE GRNT opened at $6.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $864.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
