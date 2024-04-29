Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63,146 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 101,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded RLX Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.91 on Monday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

(Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.