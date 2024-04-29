Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM):
- 4/25/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 4/25/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.
- 4/23/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/11/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/3/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.
- 3/21/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/15/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/5/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.11. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $40.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
