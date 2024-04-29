NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $7.29 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.29 billion and approximately $411.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.83 or 0.00010946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,188,295,576 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,836,477 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

