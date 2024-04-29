NN (NNBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). NN had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. On average, analysts expect NN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NN Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. NN has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on NN in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

