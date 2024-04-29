Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 15th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IGD opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.34.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.