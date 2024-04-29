DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. On average, analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $16.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

