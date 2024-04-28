White Pine Capital LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7,110.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 622,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,512,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,433. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

