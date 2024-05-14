StockNews.com Lowers Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $816.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 121.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

