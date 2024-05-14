Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
