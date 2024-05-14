Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.47% of Remark worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.