Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,920. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

