StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

