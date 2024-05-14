Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

CTHR opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%.

Insider Activity

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,844,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 139,850 shares of company stock worth $47,311. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.