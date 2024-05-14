Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CTHR opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.98.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
