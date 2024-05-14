Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TFC opened at $39.17 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 1,015,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

