Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Down 1.2 %
EFOI stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.
About Energy Focus
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.