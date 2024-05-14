APA (NASDAQ:APA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.30.

APA Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.20 on Friday. APA has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

