Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 188.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

ADAP opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $288.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.44.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

