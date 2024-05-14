Sportradar Group (SRAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. On average, analysts expect Sportradar Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sportradar Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
