DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.