ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.28% and a negative net margin of 216.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

