Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.