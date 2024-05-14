Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $523.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,624. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $527.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $515.53 and its 200-day moving average is $487.95. The company has a market cap of $451.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

