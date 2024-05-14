Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 201,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50,179 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 50,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

CVX stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.56. 6,839,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,377,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.60. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.