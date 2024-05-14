Summitry LLC Sells 27,406 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summitry LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,406 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 3.2% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 163,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,225,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $200,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,656,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

