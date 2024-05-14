SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.13.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries
About SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
